Aid available for tourism students
The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance and partners of the Finger Lakes business community are working together to provide financial assistance to an undergraduate student in the form of a scholarship.
This scholarship will be awarded to a dedicated student enrolled in their second year of undergrad, studying tourism and hospitality while also working and living in the Finger Lakes region.
Students in this field of study are essential to growth and continued enrichment of the Finger Lakes region.
Candidates who are interested must meet the following requirements:
• Resident of the 14-county Finger Lakes Tourism Region — Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Livingston, Monroe, Onondaga, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates counties
• Studying tourism and hospitality
• Is a second-year student
• Currently employed, preferably in the hospitality or tourism industry, while attending college
For more information on the Finger Lakes Region Scholarship; qualifications and applications visit www.fingerlakes.org/education/finger-lakes-region-scholarship.
Deadline to submit an application is Nov. 15. Incomplete applications will not be considered for scholarships.