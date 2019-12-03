CANANDAIGUA — The Voluntary Service Executive Committee at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center has established its first Youth Scholarship Program sponsored by the Seeley B. Parish Post 457 American Legion Family in Phelps.
The goal of the scholarship is to encourage and attract more youth from the community to volunteer at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center to improve the quality of life of veterans in the Greater Rochester area.
Applicants must be a senior in high school and have accumulated 50 or more volunteer hours at either the Canandaigua VA Medical Center or at the Rochester VA Calkins Road Clinic.
The scholarship is a $1,000 gift. Youth interested in applying also need to submit an essay of no more than 750 words on “Why it is so important that we serve and honor our veterans and what they learned from volunteering that would help them in the future”, in addition to other qualifiers detailed in the application. Applications must be received by May 1 of each year.
For more information and a copy of the application, call (585) 393-7757 or contact VAVS Executive Committee, Gabe Cinquegrana Chairman, Canandaigua VA Voluntary Service Office 135, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424.