SENECA FALLS — Women’s Rights National Historical Park will hold a virtual teacher workshop, “Reform, Revolution, & Relatedness,” July 12-15. The workshop is free and open to educators at all grade levels, in all subject areas.
Through presentations by subject matter experts, panel discussions, and question-and-answer sessions, teachers will learn about social reform and revolution through the context of women’s history. Special attention will be paid to social activism at the intersections with race and religion.
Park educators will introduce the concept of place-based learning and help teachers explore how to carry the practice into their classrooms. Participants will have ample opportunity to work in small and large groups to develop and share lessons plans which meet specific curriculum requirements for their district and discipline.
To register for the workshop, teachers should email a letter of interest, including their school contact information, discipline, and grade level to WORI_Education@nps.gov by June 25. Space is limited.
All 24 hours of the workshop can be submitted for continuing education units.
For more information on Women’s Rights National Historical Park, visit www.nps.gov/wori or call (315) 568-0024.