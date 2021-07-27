WATERLOO — The Waterloo Central School District announced this year’s scholarship and award recipients.
The following students were honored (listed in alphabetical order):
Madison DeFrancesco: 2021 Scholarship Academic Excellence Award.
Caira DelloStritto: Norman and Anna Gould Scholarship.
Gabriella DiSanto: 2021 Scholarship Academic Excellence Award.
Joycelyn Dressing: Bob Meyer Memorial Scholarship; Seneca County Youth Bureau Scholarship; Orville Cook Scholarship; Seneca County Children’s Committee Scholarship; 2021 Scholarship Academic Excellence Award.
Kallista Hergert: Norman and Anna Gould Scholarship.
Bryanna Page: Theodore Smith Jr. Scholarship; Gold Key Award.
Alexandra “Lexi” Parker: Seneca Community Players Scholarship.
Ethan Reed: Peter Thummler Memorial Scholarship provided by Seneca Meadows Inc.
Colby Roberts: Waterloo Education Foundation Dennis Bertino Scholarship.
Allie Smith: Waterloo Education Association Scholarship.
Julianna Struzik: Waterloo Education Association Scholarship; Waterloo Education Foundation Louise Rose Bertino Scholarship; Waterloo Rotary Memorial Scholarship; Seneca County Youth Bureau Scholarship; Gold Key Award; Orville Cook Scholarship; 2021 Scholarship Academic Excellence Award; James H. Rice Free Masons Scholarship; Seneca Community Players Scholarship.
Nehemiah Williams: Peter Thummler Memorial Scholarship provided by Seneca Meadows Inc.