WATERLOO — The Waterloo Central School District announced this year’s scholarship and award recipients.

The following students were honored (listed in alphabetical order):

Madison DeFrancesco: 2021 Scholarship Academic Excellence Award.

Caira DelloStritto: Norman and Anna Gould Scholarship.

Gabriella DiSanto: 2021 Scholarship Academic Excellence Award.

Joycelyn Dressing: Bob Meyer Memorial Scholarship; Seneca County Youth Bureau Scholarship; Orville Cook Scholarship; Seneca County Children’s Committee Scholarship; 2021 Scholarship Academic Excellence Award.

Kallista Hergert: Norman and Anna Gould Scholarship.

Bryanna Page: Theodore Smith Jr. Scholarship; Gold Key Award.

Alexandra “Lexi” Parker: Seneca Community Players Scholarship.

Ethan Reed: Peter Thummler Memorial Scholarship provided by Seneca Meadows Inc.

Colby Roberts: Waterloo Education Foundation Dennis Bertino Scholarship.

Allie Smith: Waterloo Education Association Scholarship.

Julianna Struzik: Waterloo Education Association Scholarship; Waterloo Education Foundation Louise Rose Bertino Scholarship; Waterloo Rotary Memorial Scholarship; Seneca County Youth Bureau Scholarship; Gold Key Award; Orville Cook Scholarship; 2021 Scholarship Academic Excellence Award; James H. Rice Free Masons Scholarship; Seneca Community Players Scholarship.

Nehemiah Williams: Peter Thummler Memorial Scholarship provided by Seneca Meadows Inc.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...