WATERLOO — Next week, Waterloo Central School District will join other districts across the state in celebrating School Board Recognition Week, a time dedicated to promote awareness and understanding of the work performed by school board members. The Waterloo School District plans to honor members during this time.
“It takes strong schools to build a strong community, and these men and women devote countless hours to making sure our schools are helping every child learn at a higher level,” Superintendent Terri Bavis said. “They make the tough decisions every month and spend many hours studying current events, educational issues, policy, and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability our community expects.”
According to Bavis, the key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by a variety of initiatives including creating a shared vision for the future of education, setting the direction of the school district to achieve the highest student performance, and developing a budget that aligns district resources to improve achievement.