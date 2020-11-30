WATERLOO — Voters in the Waterloo Central School District will vote on two capital project proposals on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The first proposal on the ballot includes re-configuring the bus loop and parent drop-off driveways, drainage and infrastructure improvements, replacing the high school roof and upgrading the high school art, and middle school science and technology classrooms. The estimated cost is $19 million and there will be no additional impact to Waterloo CSD residents.
In addition, voters will be presented with a second $4 million proposal to upgrade lights at the District’s stadium, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts and Little League facilities. Implementation of the second proposal is contingent on passage of the first proposal. There will be no new tax impact to Waterloo CSD residents.
About 82 percent of the project will be funded by state aid and the remaining 18 percent will be covered by the District’s capital reserve fund.
“We understand that these are challenging times for everyone. These projects address safety and environmental needs that require our immediate attention,” Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis said. “The community takes great pride in its schools being safe, supportive and engaging places for students to learn and grow as scholars, athletes and people. Through careful planning these projects will help the District maintain Waterloo’s high standards without placing any additional cost on the District’s taxpayers.”
Voting will take place from noon until 8 p.m. at the District Office, 109 Washington St., Waterloo. Requests for absentee ballots must be made through District Clerk Jamie Excell, who may be contacted at (315) 539-1501.