WATERLOO — The Waterloo school district has selected its students of the semester for the final 20 weeks of the school year.
Selection is based on forms submitted by the faculty and verified by a committee. Criteria for this distinction include citizenship, effort, improvement, and/or outstanding recognition. Students who have been selected are given certificates and also receive a gift card to a local business. Gift-card funding is provided by a different group each semester.
The second-semester honorees:
Grade 9 — Dylan Bienvenue, Dahriya Climenson, Miles Gray and Chen Xin Wu.
Grade 10 — Petra O’Connor, John Siblosky, Julian Pehrson and Logan Amidon.
Grade 11 —Angela Hubbard, Mason Henniger, Dana Jolly and Kylee Tilman.
Grade 12 —Marhkaela Bailey, Kilee LaRock, Don White and Kendra Henniger.