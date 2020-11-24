WATERLOO — The Waterloo Central School District will host a virtual community forum at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 to discuss its upcoming capital project vote.
District residents will vote on two proposals Dec. 8. Approximately 82% of the proposals will be financed with state aid, while the remainder will be paid through the district’s capital reserve fund.
The projects will have no additional impact on local taxpayers.
The first proposal, estimated at $19 million, centers on maintenance, safety and repairs. The proposal includes reconfiguring the bus loop and a new roof at Waterloo High School; drainage and infrastructure improvements on school grounds; and upgrading specialty classrooms at the high school and middle school.
The second proposal, estimated at $4 million, includes new lights and other upgrades for the district’s athletic facilities. Implementation of the second proposal is contingent upon approval of the first proposal.
The capital project vote will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 in the district’s 109 Washington St. offices.
More information on the forum will be released at a later date.