WATERLOO — Waterloo High School has announced its Class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Julianna Struzik is valedictorian, while Gabriella DiSanto is salutatorian.
Struzik, the daughter of Karen and Conrad Struzik, will be attending Niagara University to study Childhood Education (1-6): Childhood & Special Education as part of the Honors Program and Vincentian Scholars Program. Her academic achievements include the Elizabeth Pontius Outstanding Freshman Award, the WHS Pin and Gold Key Award, the Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award, National Honor Society, and Tri-M Music Honor Society.
DiSanto, the daughter of Jonah DiSanto and Tracy DiSanto, will be attending Northeastern University in the fall of 2021 to study biology. DiSanto’s academic achievements include National Honor Society, the Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award, and earning NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete recognition.