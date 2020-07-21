Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County is providing programming opportunities for area youth this summer.
Mug Mondays: Every other Monday, view a pre-recorded video highlighting a recipe made in a mug, using a microwave. Free videos can be viewed at noon on Mondays at noon on the Yates 4-H Facebook page and soon after are shared on the Yates County 4-H website and CCE-Yates YouTube channel. An additional Microwavable Mug Recipe guide is available upon request for interested families.
Around the World Desserts: Two online workshops are being offered highlighting popular desserts from different countries. Participants will learn how to make the recipe, as well as the cultural significance and history of the recipe. Workshops will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. July 22 and Aug. 12. Participants must be a 4-H member to take part, but registration can easily be completed for non 4-H members. Registration is required, with a sliding fee scale of $0 to $10 per workshop.
Your Next Step (teen job preparedness program): Open to teens 15 and older. This three-part workshop series will prepare teens to enter the workforce. Topics covered will include filling out a job application, creating a résumé, writing a cover letter, and tips for a successful interview. Dates are still being finalized. Registration is required and there is a fee of $10 per workshop, $15 for all three, and a family rate of $25.
Taste of Yates Recipe Spotlights: Help support local farm stands and discover some new and tasty ways to use local produce. Watch the Facebook page and website for releases of July and August recipe spotlights. Hard copies will be available upon request and will include a gift card to a local farm stand.
Project Kits: Need an idea to keep a youth in your life busy and engaged this summer? Consider one of our low cost, 4-H project kits — complete with instructions and supplies needed to create a fun, hands on project. Kits must be pre-ordered and feature, Woodworking, Recycled Art, and Gardening project areas. Kits must be ordered and picked up at the 4-H office.
Project Subscriptions: Want to have fun project supplies sent to your home? Two low-cost 4-H Project Subscriptions are available. Project materials and instructions will be mailed directly to your home throughout the summer. Available subscriptions feature Fine Arts and Crafts as well as Simple Sewing projects. Choose one or both.
For more information on any of the opportunities outlined above, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County at (315) 536-5123, e-mail jja26@cornell.edu, or find 4-H on Facebook @YatesCounty4-H. Funding is provided by the Joan and Harold Feinbloom Foundation, Yates County 4-H program, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County.