PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Rotary Club named Zack Lewis as Student of the Month on Oct. 12 at the Lakeside Country Club in Penn Yan. For every month of each school year the club honors a Penn Yan student who demonstrates The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions that build goodwill and friendships.
Lewis, with his parents Tony and Ronda Durso in attendance, was introduced to the Penn Yan Rotary Club by his choir and drama teacher, Jessica Kinsey. Lewis is a member of the choir and drama program. Zack is an Eagle Scout who oversaw and completed the building and installation of four benches at the Yates Community Center. He also is a member of the Honor Society and the Leo Club and serves as an event volunteer for the Junior Mustang Concession Stand. This past summer, he was selected for participation with New York’s American Legion Boys’ State.
Lewis plans to enroll at Alfred State College to begin working toward a degree in Architecture.