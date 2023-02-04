GENEVA -- David Brind, retired Geneva City Court Judge, 1973-1995, was honored at a private ceremony Jan. 21 at his residence in recognition of 70 years of continuous membership in the St. Andrew's Society of Albany.
The St. Andrew's Society of Albany was founded in 1803. Its purpose was to provide assistance to the waves of Scottish immigrants arriving in Albany. The founders were Scots who had already established themselves and were in a position to financially assist other Scots.
Times have changed and the wave of Scottish immigration is no longer. However, the Society is still a charitable, philanthropic organization that disburses funds each year to non-profit organizations serving the needs of Albany area residents.
The Society was open to all males of Scottish heritage who lived in the Albany region. Brind’s grandfather and namesake David Hutchison was born in Abroath, Scotland. Hutchison was an ordained Presbyterian minister and professor at State Teacher’s College in Albany. He was also president of the St. Andrew's Society in 1925-26.
The Society had a minimum age requirement of 21. According to Brind: “Shortly after my 21st birthday my grandfather presented my nomination for membership. I attended with him until his death in 1956 at 90. I was given a leave of absence during my military service. It was interesting that my wife’s great uncle, who was born in Scotland, was my grandfather’s favorite professor at McGill University and both had the same picture of him. In 1957, we moved to Geneva and I was elected a non-resident member. I had many friends in the society and attended when I could. After Susan and Lance Morrow (daughter and son-in-law) moved to the upper Hudson valley, Lance and I attended St. Andrew’s Nicht (Nov. 30) every year with Scots Harry Burt, Sandy Davis and General McCausland of Geneva.
Brind continued: “The Society awarded me a special medal in recognition of my 70 years of continuous membership inscribed 'Service and Friendship.' I am told it’s the longest membership in Society history.”
Society past president William Burke presented the award to Brind, who turns 93 on Feb. 4.