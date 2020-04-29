ROMULUS — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office pistol permit section is opening on a limited basis.
Sheriff Tim Luce said the section, which was closed due to COVID-19, will be accepting permit amendments by mail only at this time. People can mail them to the sheriff’s office at 6150 Route 96, Romulus, NY 14541.
When the amendment is processed, people will be contacted by phone to set up an appointment to pick it up and pay for it. There is a $3 fee for amendments.
Forms can be downloaded by going to the sheriff’s office website (sheriff.co.seneca.ny.us) and looking for pistol permit transactions. The office will only be open one day a week for appointments.
“No new pistol permit applications can be processed at this time,” Luce said. “The pistol permit office is looking forward to opening for full service in the near future.”