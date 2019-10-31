ITHACA — Two New York Sea Grant Extension educators received recognition at the 2019 Great Lakes Sea Grant Network meeting in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, in September.
Sea Grant Community Development Specialist Mary Austerman was presented an Outstanding Outreach Programming Award for excellence in assisting Lake Ontario coastal communities to address record high water and flooding since 2017.
Sea Grant Coastal Education Specialist Helen Domske received a Distinguished Service Award for her 26-year Sea Grant career devoted to preparing present and future generations of Great Lakes citizens to make sound decisions about the unique ecosystem.
“We are pleased to have the leadership of our Great Lakes educators recognized and, more so, to know that because of their work the environmental, educational, and economic interest of New York’s Great Lakes coastal communities are significantly advanced,” said New York Sea Grant Associate Director and Cornell Cooperative Extension Assistant Director Katherine Bunting-Howarth, J.D., Ph.D., based at Cornell University.
Austerman’s work is applying social science-based research and community-driven assessment to help shoreline communities to enhance preparation and resiliency for high and low water levels and other extreme events. Her project work includes development of tools that have been requested for utilization in Pennsylvania and Canada. Later this fall, Austerman will publish an in-depth assessment resource to help communities understand if or how well they are prepared for coastal flooding and other weather-related disasters.
“This award truly represents the invaluable collaborations with agencies, non-governmental organizations, regional planning councils, researchers, and local governments that have been working to assist our communities to be better prepared and able to respond to weather disasters and coastal flooding,” said Austerman.
Austerman serves New York’s Great Lakes region from the Sea Grant office at Cornell Cooperative Extension Wayne County in Newark.
Domske’s environmental literacy focus included development of the Great Lakes Ecosystem Education Exchange for K-12 educators, programming to reduce pharmaceutical pollution, and exemplary service in training thousands of K-12 teachers who teach tens of thousands of students each year about the Great Lakes ecosystem.
Her career also includes a 2019 Niagara Frontier Science Supervisors Distinguished Service Award, and, in 2018, the International Association for Great Lakes Research Outreach Award and Science Teachers Association of New York State Outstanding Service Award.
Domske, who recently retired, also served as associate director of the Great Lakes Program at State University at Buffalo. Sea Grant’s new Great Lakes Literacy Educator Monica L. Miles, Ph.D., can be reached at the Sea Grant office at the University at Buffalo, 202 Jarvis Hall, Buffalo, 716-645-3610.
New York Sea Grant is a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York. To learn more, visit www.nyseagrant.org.