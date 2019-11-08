LYONS — A Harvest Celebration to honor and give thanks for the local farmers who put food on our tables will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Lyons United Methodist Church.
The event begins at 5 p.m. All community members are welcome with local farmers being special guests.
There will be a short program followed by a dinner made with locally-sourced meat, cheese, vegetables, fruit, and beverages. All of the farmers in the Lyons community — from newcomers to the farming families that have been in it for generations — will be recognized and thanked.
The program will include local band “Loose Canons,” two short videos (different ones than last year), and Lyons’ own Erica Gansz singing “God Bless America!” Members of the Lyons Ecumenical Choir, the Inter Church Council, and Eureka Grange No 46 will lead the program.
The celebration will continue with a dinner made with locally-sourced ingredients. Over 40 farming families from Lyons have received personal invitations, but all Lyons farmers will be guests for the evening. A freewill offering to defray expenses will be requested only from the non-farming families that attend (Excess funds will be divided between the Lyons Community Food Pantry and Harvest Celebration 2020).
Spearheaded last year by the Presbyterian Church, the Harvest Celebration Committee this year has representatives from the Eureka Grange No. 46, Lyons Methodist Church, Lyons community at large, and the Lyons Inter Church Council.
All farming families and non-farming families who are planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the Presbyterian Church — lyonspc@gmail.com or (315) 946-4723 — by Nov. 9, although walk-ins will be welcome, too.