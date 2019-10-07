WALWORTH – Second Baptist Church of Walworth, 3689 Main St., will host its annual Harvest Auction at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
The auction will include baked goods, fruits, vegetables and raffle baskets.
There also will be door prizes and refreshments.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 7, 2019 @ 6:17 pm
WALWORTH – Second Baptist Church of Walworth, 3689 Main St., will host its annual Harvest Auction at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
The auction will include baked goods, fruits, vegetables and raffle baskets.
There also will be door prizes and refreshments.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WALWORTH – Second Baptist Church of Walworth, 3689 Main St., will host its annual Harvest Auction at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
CANANDAIGUA — Lincoln Hill Farms will host another family-friendly fall festivals, Lincoln Hill Farms Fall Fest Oct. 12 and 13.
NEWARK — The Wayne County Department of Aging and Youth hosted its second annual senior dance at Rochester Regional Health’s ElderONE facility.