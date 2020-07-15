SENECA FALLS — The second social distancing edition of the Music in the Park concerts at People’s Park is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Water Street bandstand.
The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters will perform in honor of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Those attending are asked to observe social distancing and to wear masks, except when eating or drinking.
Martin’s Smokehouse BBQ food truck and the Sprinkle Starship truck will be available for food and refreshments.
The concert series is sponsored by the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry in Seneca Falls. For questions, contact Rhonda Destino at director@senecamuseum.com.