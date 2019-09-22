PENN YAN — American Disabilities Act Compliance 101 training seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance Office, 309 Lake St.
The U.S. Courts have interpreted Title III of the American Disabilities Act to include websites as a place of public accommodation. Staying ahead of the legislation will help your business avoid legal expenses.
Learn more about what a compliant website is and the best practices to bring websites up to code.
Seminar presented by Corporate Communications Inc. President Matthew Mitchell and Creative Director Bren Jobe.
The cost is $15 to $20.
For more information, visit www.fingerlakes.org.