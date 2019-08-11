Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants (FLCAG), in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) Decentralization Program, will host grants seminars for prospective grantees.
Attending a grant seminar is required of all first-time applicants.
Now in its eighth year, $89,040 will be regranted to qualified organizations and people in Cayuga, Seneca, Wayne, Ontario and Yates counties.
For 2019, grant seekers can apply for one of three funding programs: Community Arts, Arts Education and Individual Artist Commissions with a maximum award of $5,000.
Grantee funding is decided by an independent peer review panel and subsequent approval by the Auburn Public Theater board of directors.
These funds are made possible with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature.
Seminars will be:
• From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Auburn Public Theater, Auburn
• From 10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at Seneca Museum of Waterways & Industry, Seneca Falls.
• From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Wood Library, Canandaigua.
• From noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Clyde Savannah Public Library, Clyde.
• From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Penn Yan Public Library, Penn Yan.
An optional workshop, “What Makes a Great Grant Application,” will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Auburn Public Theater.
The deadline for draft review submissions is Oct. 12.
The deadline for grant submissions is Oct. 26.
Registration is required for seminars and workshop.
To register, contact Janie@auburnpublicthe ater.org or (315) 253-6669.
