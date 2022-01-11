Seneca Falls teacher earns Liberty Medal

Pictured (from left): Seneca Falls Central School District Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman, Sen. Helming, Liberty Medal recipient Laura Rundell, Seneca Falls Middle School Principal Kevin Rhinehart, Seneca Falls Board of Education President Cara Lajewski.

 Submitted

State Sen. Pam Helming presented former Seneca Falls Middle School health teacher Laura Rundell with the Liberty Medal recently for her heroic actions to save a student’s life last June.

The Liberty Medal is the highest civilian honor bestowed by the New York State Senate.

During a presentation in Rundell’s health class on June 9, 2021, seventh-grader Allyson Fenton gave the universal sign for choking after accidentally swallowing a bottle cap. Rundell responded immediately, performing the Heimlich maneuver that ultimately saved Allyson’s life.

Rundell now works for the South Seneca Central School District.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you