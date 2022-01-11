State Sen. Pam Helming presented former Seneca Falls Middle School health teacher Laura Rundell with the Liberty Medal recently for her heroic actions to save a student’s life last June.
The Liberty Medal is the highest civilian honor bestowed by the New York State Senate.
During a presentation in Rundell’s health class on June 9, 2021, seventh-grader Allyson Fenton gave the universal sign for choking after accidentally swallowing a bottle cap. Rundell responded immediately, performing the Heimlich maneuver that ultimately saved Allyson’s life.
Rundell now works for the South Seneca Central School District.