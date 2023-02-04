CANANDAIGUA — Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, invites teachers, mentors, school leaders, and other interested organizations to nominate a student for the New York State Senate’s Youth Leadership Recognition Award program, which honors outstanding students in the state.
Eligible students include current sophomores, juniors, and seniors who attend public or private schools or are receiving instruction at home. Nominees should excel academically and demonstrate leadership in extracurricular and volunteer activities.
Students in Helming’s 54th Senate District nominated for the New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award will be invited to a recognition ceremony. The ceremony will be held in the spring.
All nominations must be submitted online by March 24 on Sen. Helming’s website at helming.nysenate.gov.