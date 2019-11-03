WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will host a Medicare information and enrollment meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Chamber offices, 1 W. Main St., Waterloo.
Those turning 65 years of age now through March and will be enrolling in Medicare for the first time or those already enrolled and wishing to review their 2020 coverage are invited to attend the free session. Refreshments will be served.
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period began Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. During open enrollment, people can evaluate their current Medicare Advantage and/or Part D drug plan and make changes to that coverage without any consequences. After that, people will have to wait until October 2020 to make changes without penalty.
Any changes made to a plan between now and Dec. 7 will be effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Anyone interested should contact the Chamber at (315) 568-2906 to reserve a seat or list any questions they want answered.