WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will host two Medicare information meetings with a licensed Medicare agent.
The first will be 11 a.m. Tuesday and is designed for people approaching their 65th birthday in the next six months who need to learn about Medicare programs and what they need to do to sign up for coverage.
The second will be 11 a.m. Nov. 12. That will focus on changes to the Medicare program for 2020 and to revisit coverage needs for participants in the program.
The Medicare open enrollment period for Jan. 1, 2020 begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.
Individual appointments can be scheduled in the afternoon of the sessions or as needed. Chamber membership is not required to participate.
Space is limited. Anyone interested should call (315) 568-2906 to reserve a seat.
The free sessions will be in the Chamber offices, 1 W. Main St.