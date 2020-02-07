WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce is holding two travel presentations on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at its office at 1 W. Main St.
At 10 a.m., learn about a five-day trip to Nashville that will include a stop at the the Grand Ole Opry and the Wildhorse Saloon.
At 11 a.m., details will be provided about a nine-day trip to Norway that will include Oslo and Bergen, the Viking Ship Museum, Stave Church, and the Briksdal Glacier.
No commitment is necessary. Those who attend will receive a discount on booking.
RSVP at (315) 568-2906 or info@senecachamber.org.