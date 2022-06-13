GENEVA — Seneca Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is offering lineage genealogy services from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 at Historic Geneva on South Main Street.
Do you have a Revolutionary war patriot in your family? Do you dream of researching your family history, but aren’t sure where to start? Do you have genealogical questions? Need assistance documenting your family history?
For more information, or to register, email senecachapterdar@gmail.com or visit senecachapterdar.wixsite.com/seneca.