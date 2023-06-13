SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Community Players have added another play to their 2023 season. Under the leadership of SCP Director Becky Bly, Finger Lakes theater goers should prepare to experience an edge-of-your seat suspense thriller, “Misery.”
Following a near-fatal car accident, world-famous novelist Paul Sheldon finds himself in a strange house being nursed back to health by his doting, self-proclaimed “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes. But as her love for his work turns to dangerous obsession, he realizes he must plot his greatest story yet: How to escape with his life.
Adapted for the theater by two-time Academy Award-winning screenwriter William Goldman and based on the classic Stephen King novel, “Misery” will play a strictly limited engagement of two successive weekends (Oct. 20-22 and 27-29) in the 92-seat, fully refurbished Fatzinger Hall at the Waterloo Library, 31 E. Williams St., Waterloo.
Open auditions for the three character play will be Aug. 6-8. Contact the director for an audition packet at wmp@rochester.rr.com.
Established in 1972, SCP has offered more than a half-century of high-quality theatrical productions for Seneca Falls and the surrounding communities. Visit www.senecacommunityplayers.org to learn more.