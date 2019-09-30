WATERLOO — Seneca County 4-H’ers will celebrate National 4-H Week with an open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension office on the 3rd Floor of the Main Street Shop Centre.
The open house will include hands-on activities, a national youth Science Day Experiment, and more. The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Inspire Kids to Do, which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, STEM, agriculture, and civic engagement.
Hundreds of thousands of kids across the nation will take part in the world’s largest youth-led STEM challenge, which will run throughout October. The theme is Game Changers. Developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service, Game Changers will teach kids coding skills through fun exercises like gaming, puzzle solving and physical activity.
Game Changers will be introduced at the open house and from Oct. 7 to 10 at the 4-H After School program, part of the South Seneca Central School Extended Day program. To participate in the National Youth Science Day Experiment, contact 4-H.
To learn more about 4-H, visit https://4-h.org/ or senecacountycce.org.