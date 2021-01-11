WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled.
The board voted on all the resolutions approved by board committees at its Dec. 29 meeting, eliminating the need for the board to meet Tuesday.
Updated: January 11, 2021 @ 10:17 am
