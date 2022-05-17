WATERLOO — Anyone wishing to learn more about how the federal Medicare insurance program works is invited to a meeting from 10-11 a.m. May 24 at the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce downtown.
Attendees who are approaching the age of 65 can learn more about eligibility requirements, the enrollment process, and general information on available Medicare insurance programs.
The meeting is free. For more information, or to make special accommodations for persons with special needs, call (315) 568-2906.