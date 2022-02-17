SENECA FALLS — Due to Covid-19, the Seneca County Women’s Coalition event honoring Coreen Lowry was canceled in 2020 and again in 2021.
The coalition remains hopeful that it can properly honor Lowry at a dinner this fall. They will continue to watch the Covid numbers, and when they feel safe to do so, will announce the details for the dinner.
Lowry is an engaged volunteer in many aspects of her life. She is past president of the Waterloo Rotary and a two-time Paul Harris Fellow recipient; she founded the Little Free Libraries; coordinates many projects for Rotary; served six years and is current president of the Waterloo Library and Historical Society, and vice president of the Waterloo school board; and is a Fayette town councilor. She assists weekly with the Trevor’s Gift Backpack Program; chairs the Warm Coat Project for the Seneca County Community Christmas Project Committee among many other volunteer activities.
Though her own children have grown, she continues to have an open-door policy to all the kids in the neighborhood, making her worthy of the title of Woman of the Year.
With any questions about the event, contact Adriene Emmo at (315) 521-3461.