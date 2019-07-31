SENECA FALLS — This year, the Seneca County House of Concern will mark 50 years of operation.
Since 1969, the agency has worked to expand the reach of benefits through its food pantry, thrift store and mobile food events.
After 50 years at the same location, coupled with an increased demand for services, the Seneca County House of Concern needs a larger, newer, more efficient and more accessible location.
The agency also seeks volunteers and donations.
For details, visit houseofconcern.org.
