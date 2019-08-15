WATERLOO –– There will be a special meeting of the Board of Directors of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The meeting will be in the Heroes Conference Room on the third floor of the County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive.
IDA Executive Director Bob Aronson said the board will likely go into executive session to discuss the financial, credit or employment history of a particular corporation under the state Open Meetings Law.
Aronson said he expects the board to go back into open session and take action. He said he cannot provide more specific details.
