WATERLOO — Seneca County is requesting that residents complete a survey on broadband access.
County officials say it is part of a statewide project aimed at better understanding experiences with and access to broadband.
Residents are asked to visit www.senecacountybroadband.com by March 18 to complete the survey and speed test. People can call the toll-free broadband assessment line at 1-855-692-2626 to receive a paper copy by mail.
Also, an ad hoc committee named by Board of Supervisors chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the County Office Building, third floor Supervisors meeting room. The meeting will be live streamed on the county's YouTube channel.
Committee members are David Hayes, R-Romulus; Elizabeth Partee, R-Tyre and Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi, plus members of the Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee.