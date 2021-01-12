WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chapter of Shooters Committee On Political Education (SCOPE) will meet at 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Waterloo VFW Post 6433, 29 W. Elisha St.
The meeting is open to the public and Seneca County COVID-19 rules apply.
