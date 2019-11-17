SENECA FALLS — Calvary Chapel of Seneca Falls will be the only local drop-off site for the Samaritan’s Purse program of Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week.
Beginning Monday, shoebox gifts for children may be dropped off at 2291 Route 89 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 and 6-8 a.m. Nov. 25.
Families, churches and groups can transform empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. They will be given to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine all over the world. Operation Christmas hopes to collect more than 10,700 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of 11 million children.
For more information, call (518) 437-0690 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
In addition, participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Samaritan’s Purse is headed by the Rev. Franklin Graham.