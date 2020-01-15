SENECA FALLS — The First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls, 23 Cayuga St., is ringing its bells 96 times throughout the day on Thursday, Jan. 16 in recognition of the Equal Rights Amendment being ratified today (Jan. 15) by the Virginia legislature.
96 years ago, on July 21, 1923, Alice Paul stood in the pulpit at The First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls and declared that the "equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex." This sentence is also known as the Equal Rights Amendment.
Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment, long after the extended deadline. It is unclear what procedures will need to be followed so that the amendment may be added to the U.S. Constitution.
Despite this uncertainty, to celebrate Virginia's legislative move, the church's bell will be rung throughout the day 96 times, one for each year since Paul's announcement.
For more information, visit fpressf.com.