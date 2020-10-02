SENECA FALLS — The life and ministry of St. Francis, the patron saint of pets and animals, will be honored by a pet blessing at Trinity Episcopal Church, 27 Fall St. in downtown Seneca Falls on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Weather permitting there will be prayers on the lawn and then blessings of individual pets. Curbside blessings also will be available.
All are welcome, but please wear a mask (humans, not the pet). The church also welcomes cash donations that will go to the Fetch-a-Friend animal rescue in Seneca Falls.