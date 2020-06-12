SENECA FALLS — On Saturday, May 23, members of the community gathered and placed flags on graves in area cemeteries for all veterans having served in the military, dating back to the Revolutionary war.
Memorial Day is typically a time when this community come together with a parade and ceremony involving veterans, children, churches, schools, businesses and everyone devoted to remembering and paying tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military. Memorial Day is a chance not only to remember the hundreds of thousands who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, but also their families and friends who continue to grieve. It is a significant burden to bear and Memorial Day has a special meaning for them.
On Monday morning, May 25, the Kirk Casey American Legion Post 366 in Seneca Falls paid tribute to those who have fallen. A short, abbreviated service was held at Academy Square Park with a select few conducting meaningful traditions and comments. Officers and members of the American Legion and VFW presented an invocation and benediction, recitation of the traditional In Flanders Field poem, reading of our local veterans names who were deceased in the past year, ringing of church bells in memory of those veterans, and singing of the National Anthem and America the Beautiful lead by Charlotte Tidball, member of the Class of 2020 at Mynderse Academy and 2019 Empire Girls State graduate.
Wreaths were laid representing the American Legion and the VFW.