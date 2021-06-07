SENECA FALLS — A Seneca County student is one of three statewide winners of 2021 New York Farm Bureau Agricultural Youth Scholarships.
The first-place winner of a $1,500 scholarship is Dale Frier III of Seneca Falls, a student at Finger Lakes Christian School in Seneca Falls. He plans to attend Patrick Henry College in Virginia to major in American Politics and Policy or Pre-Law.
Frier is a member of the Seneca County Farm Bureau in District 3 and has been active in his school, serving as student body president and vice president. He was part of the competitively selected Cornell CALS PRO-Dairy Junior Dairy Leaders program and participated in 4-H dairy judging, dairy bowl and the dairy challenge. He also is active in the Seneca County Livestock and Artistry 4-H Club.
The second-place winner earned a $1,200 scholarship and the third-place winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The students competed at the district level and then moved on to the statewide level. A panel of judges selected the winners based on their essay submissions, their applications and their community and agricultural engagement.