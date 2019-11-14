MARION — Seneca Foods Corp. has announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended Sept. 28.
Net continuing sales increased $49.3 million or 15.4 percent as compared to the prior year quarter. There also was a $25.7 million increase in sales volume primarily due to an increase in B&G Foods Inc. sales and an increase in canned vegetable sales.
Gross margin percentage from continuing operations income increased from 3.4 percent to 6.5 percent as compared to the prior year quarter. Higher sales volume, lower cost increases and a decrease in the LIFO charge all contributed to the higher gross margin percentage.
Net continuing sales increased $70.2 million or 12.4 percent during the first six months of fiscal 2020.
Seneca Foods also saw an increase in sales volume of $36.2 million and a higher selling prices/sales mix of $34 million. The sales volume increase was primarily from an increase in canned vegetable sales and an increase in B&G Foods Inc. sales.
Gross margin percentage from continuing operations income increased from 4.9 percent to 6.8 percent as compared to the prior year first six months. Higher sales volume, lower cost increases and a decrease in the LIFO charge all contributed to the higher gross margin percentage.