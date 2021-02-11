MARION — Seneca Foods Corp., a company whose main facility is on Gambee Road in Geneva, reported increases in sales and profits for the third quarter and the last nine months of 2020.
Third-quarter results showed a net sales increase of 23.3%, to $484.4 million, as compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Gross margin percentage increased from 13.3% to 16% due to higher selling prices and higher sales volume compared to 2019.
For December 2020, Seneca Foods said net sales increased 13.1% to $1.16 million and profits increased from 9.3% to 15.1% over the same period in 2019, again due to higher selling prices and higher sales volume.
Seneca Foods is one of North America’s leading producers of packaged fruit and vegetables. Its products are sourced from more than 1,600 American farms. Its products are sold under the brands of Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Green Valley, CherryMan, READ and Seneca labels.