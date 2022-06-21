GENEVA — Seneca Lake Guardian has planned a press conference and rally for 11:30 a.m. June 27 at the gazebo on the Geneva lakefront, near the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
Watkins Glen-based Seneca Lake Guardian and others are trying to convince Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill imposing a two-year moratorium on cryptocurrency mining in fossil fuel-burning plants while the impacts can be studied by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The bill would not impact the Greenidge Generation operation in Dresden.
Seneca Lake Guardian also is urging the state to deny Greenidge’s application for new Title IV and V permits. If granted, it would pave the way for the company to expand its cryptomining activities there.
The decision on those permits has been delayed twice. The new decision date is June 30.
Seneca Lake Guardian also is asking people to call the governor’s office at 1-877-235-6537.