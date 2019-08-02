OVID — The Ford Memorial Library received a $1,300 youth summer programming grant from Seneca Meadows.
Children and teens have been enjoying an enhanced summer reading program. Youth, ages 5-plus, have enjoyed weekly stories, space-themed hands-on activities and projects on Wednesday mornings.
For youth ages 10-plus, the YA Summer Reading Program was held Thursdays.
For more information about summer reading or other library programs, email contact@ovid library.org or call (607) 869-3031.
