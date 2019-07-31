SENECA FALLS — A history, art and music summer camp will be offered two separate times in August at the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry, 89 Fall St.
Youth ages 8 to 12 may choose to attend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, Aug. 6 to 8 or Aug. 20 to 22.
Snacks, water and lunch will be provided at the free camp.
Space is limited. Openings will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wear comfortable shoes for walking and clothes that can get dirty.
To register, complete all forms and turn them into the museum.
Dropoff and pickup will be on the ground floor at the museum — where the town’s boater amenities and a parking lot are located.
The program is supported by the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation and Seneca Meadows Inc.
For more information, email director@senecamuseum.com.
