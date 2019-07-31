SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry will host a “History, Art and Music” summer camp in August.
The camp, which is open to kids 8 to 12, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Campers can choose from Aug. 6 to 8 or Aug. 20 to 22.
Registration is free, but space is limited and registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Lunch will be provided.
For details, email direc tor@senecamuseum.com.
