SENECA FALLS — A program on “The Ups and Downs of Cayuga Lake" will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday by the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry at the Wesleyan Chapel, 136 Fall St.
It will address what and who controls the water level fluctuations of the lake, what is the natural history of the lake and the river that flows from it and how have people affected the water flow regime over the past 200 years.
The presentation will try to put in perspective the natural hydrology of Cayuga Lake and how it was linked to the hydrology of the Seneca River. Currently, the water levels of Cayuga Lake and the Seneca River are a combination of natural and anthropogenic actions and interactions.
The program is free and open to the public.
The museum also will sponsor its 6 p.m. Thursday “Music in the Park" program in People’s Park on Water Street. The Infrared Radiation Orchestra will be the featured performer. People are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner because the food truck will be unavailable. Other vendors will be there and a 50/50 raffle will be held.
