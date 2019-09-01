Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that $2.3 million will be awarded to 24 farms across the state through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program.
Launched by Cuomo in 2015, the program helps farms reduce their operational impact on the environment and address the impacts of extreme weather resulting from climate change.
County Soil and Water Conservation Districts were awarded grants on behalf of farmers in one of the following three project tract categories: agricultural waste storage cover and flare for methane reduction, on-farm water management, and soil health systems. These Best Management Practices reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance soil health, promote energy savings and emphasize water management to mitigate the effects of periods of drought on crops and livestock, as well as heavy rainfall and flooding.
The Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $106,100 to work with two farms in the Cayuga Lake Watershed on water management systems that will bolster resiliency to flooding and erosion. Implementation of runoff reduction BMPs have been identified as priority actions and align with goals set forth in the Cayuga Lake Harmful Algal Bloom Action Plan.
Seneca County SWCDs District Manager Erin Peruzzini said, “Seneca County is all too familiar with the increasing frequency of extreme storm events and the subsequent erosion and flooding impacts it has on our natural resources. Not only will this funding help farmers continue to support productive and environmentally sustainable agriculture, but it will also aid in protecting Cayuga Lake, an invaluable resource.”
To participate in the CRF Grant Program, farmers must participate in the Agricultural Environmental Management Program, a voluntary, incentive-based program that helps farmers make common-sense, cost-effective, and science-based decisions to meet business objectives while protecting and conserving New York state’s natural resources. By participating in AEM, farmers can document their environmental stewardship and further advance their positive contributions to their communities, our food systems, the economy, and the environment.
With questions about the Climate Resilient Farming grant or how to participate in the AEM program please call Seneca County SWCD District Manager Peruzzini at (315) 835-6039.