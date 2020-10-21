PENN YAN — The Seneca Watershed Inter-municipal Organization (SWIO) will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Yates County Office Building, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan.
The organization, chaired by Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti, will hear a report from Seneca Watershed Steward Ian Smith.
There also will be a report from the executive committee on the Seneca-Keuka 9 Element Plan, a report on SWIO and watershed steward funding in 2021 and a report from the Soil and Water Conservation Districts, partners with SWIO.