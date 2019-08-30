Patrons of state public or association libraries will be protected from secondhand smoke under the state Public Health Law 1399-o.
This law previously restricted smoking on the grounds of hospitals, daycare centers, residential treatment facilities and now prohibits smoking within 100 feet of library entryways.
Upon the law’s enactment in June, Ron Kirsop, executive director of the Pioneer Library System reached out to the Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes, a program of the American Lung Association, as library administration began planning to implement the new policy. After much discussion and input from patrons, staff members and advocates, 20 individual libraries within the Pioneer Library System decided to adopt a more comprehensive policy than the state required, prohibiting all tobacco use and vaping on library property. TACFL assisted 13 libraries in Ontario and Wayne counties, while Smoking and Health Action Coalition supported those in Livingston County, and Tobacco Free Western NY Genesee Orleans Wyoming supported those in Wyoming County.
The primary function of smoke-free laws and policies, such as state Public Health Law 1399 and New York State’s Clean Indoor Air Act, is to protect non-smokers from harmful secondhand smoke. However, studies show that smoke-free laws can help tobacco users quit as well as prevent the initiation of tobacco use by youth.
Some libraries had imposed tobacco free policies voluntarily before the law was passed. All state local libraries will now begin posting signs around library access points to ensure compliance with state law.