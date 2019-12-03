SENECA FALLS — Now that the community has been awarded a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, local people have to come up with a specific plan on how to spend it.
The DRI local planning committee will begin the process with a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Center, 35 Water St.
The meeting will be open to the public, but there will be no public participation in the discussion. There will be an opportunity for public comments at the end of the meeting.
The town was awarded the 2019 $10 million DRI grant for the Finger Lakes Region on Nov. 6. The Seneca Falls Development Corporation headed up the application effort and will guide the planning process.
Seneca Falls was nominated by the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council based on the downtown’s potential for transformation. Each DRI community is awarded $10 million to develop a downtown strategic investment plan and implement key catalytic projects that advance the community’s vision for revitalization.
The meeting will provide an overview of the DRI program and the town’s DRI application. The project schedule also will be made known and the committee will review and discuss the vision and goals of the project.
The town encourages and welcomes involvement of residents, business owners, employers or potential investors.
For more information, contact Supervisor Greg Lazzaro at (315) 568-0940 or glazzaro@senecafalls.com or David Mansfield of the FLREDC at (315) 734-4881.